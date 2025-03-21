Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman, has died, his family announced. He was 76.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family said in a statement posted on the boxer's official Instagram page.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," they added.