US
1 min read
Boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," Foreman's family says.
00:00
Boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76
Foreman won Olympic gold in 1968 and later became heavyweight champion twice — in 1973 and 1994. / AFP
March 21, 2025

Two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman, has died, his family announced. He was 76.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family said in a statement posted on the boxer's official Instagram page.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," they added.

RECOMMENDED

His family described him in a statement on Instagram as a preacher, husband, father and grandfather who lived with faith and purpose.

They highlighted his boxing achievements and efforts to preserve his legacy.

Foreman won Olympic gold in 1968 and later became heavyweight champion twice — in 1973 and 1994. He was also known for his work as a minister and businessman after retiring from boxing.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu