Dozens missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Local authorities and emergency responders are carrying out a rescue operation to locate the missing persons.
More than 40 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria. / AP
August 18, 2025

More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized, the country's emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market on Sunday, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized.

Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on X.

The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.

Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger State, in north-central Nigeria

SOURCE:AA
