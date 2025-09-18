The United States has again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza, a vote that coincided with Israel disregarding a UN deadline to end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.

The draft resolution, put forward by Denmark on behalf of the Council's 10 elected members, received 14 votes in favour.

It expressed "grave concern at Israel's ongoing expansion of its military operation in Gaza and the deepening of the suffering of civilians as a result."

It also demanded that Israel "immediately and unconditionally" lift restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid, while rejecting "any attempt at demographic or territorial change" in Gaza.

US disputes UN reports of Gaza famine

Denmark's UN envoy Christina Markus Lassen said the resolution was focused on three urgent demands.

"The sole intent of this resolution is to ease suffering and contribute to the end of this abhorrent war," she said before the vote.

But US deputy special presidential envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, said Washington's opposition "will come as no surprise," arguing the text "fails to recognise the reality on the ground that there has been a meaningful increase in the flow of humanitarian aid."

She defended Israel and disputed UN reports of famine.

The document expressed "deep alarm" at a UN-backed report confirming famine is already occurring in parts of Gaza and projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

It condemned "any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare" and reiterated calls for the "immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups."

Thursday's decision marked the sixth time since October 2023 that the US has vetoed Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli army has pursued a genocide against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 64,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, rejecting international demands for a ceasefire.

The dead include some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.