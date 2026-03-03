WORLD
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
The school in southern Iran was hit in attacks by the US and Israel on Saturday, which killed more than 160 schoolgirls.
Thousands of mourners gathered in Minab, Iran, for a mass funeral, chanting slogans against the United States and Israel. / AA
21 hours ago

Iran has held a mass funeral ceremony for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in a joint United States–Israeli attack on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab.

Thousands of mourners, including grieving families, local residents, and officials, gathered to pay their respects.

Coffins draped in Iranian flags were carried through the streets, as crowds chanted and wept during the ceremony.

Iranian authorities said the victims lost their lives when the primary school in Hormozgan province was targeted on Saturday.

The UN human rights office on Tuesday demanded a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances” into the strike.

"The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it. We call on them to make public the findings and ensure accountability and redress for victims," UN official Ravina Shamdasani said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of killing the schoolgirls.

“These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds,” Araghchi wrote on X, alongside an image of newly dug graves.

By Sadiq S Bhat
