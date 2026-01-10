US Central Command (CENTCOM), together with partner forces, said that it carried out large-scale strikes on multiple positions of Daesh terrorist targets in Syria.
The strikes, which took place at around 5.30 pm GMT, as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched on December 19 at President Trump's direction in response to a deadly December 13 attack by the terror group on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, it added on X.
The Daesh ambush killed two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter.
Saturday's strikes were part of Washington's efforts to root out terrorism, safeguard US troops, prevent future attacks and protect American and allied forces in the region, said CENTCOM.
"US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.”
"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," it said.