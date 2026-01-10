US Central Command (CENTCOM), together with partner forces, said that it carried out large-scale strikes on multiple positions of Daesh terrorist targets in Syria.

The strikes, which took place at around 5.30 pm GMT, as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched on December 19 at President Trump's direction in response to a deadly December 13 attack by the terror group on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, it added on X.

The Daesh ambush killed two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter.