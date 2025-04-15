The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian factions, said that any ceasefire in Gaza lacking solid guarantees for ending the war, a full Israeli withdrawal, the lifting of the blockade and rebuilding the blockaded enclave would be a "political trap" that entrenches Israel's occupation rather than resisting it, according to a statement posted by Hamas.

The committee said on Tuesday it reviewed reports of a new ceasefire proposal that includes disarming the Palestinian resistance and handing over Israeli hostages without guarantees to halt Israel's genocide or ensure a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

It condemned the focus on the resistance's "rudimentary defensive weapons" while the US supplies Israel with "lethal weapons and heavy bombs dropped on our defenceless people," the statement added.

The committee described Gaza as a security buffer for Egypt, with its residents acting as the "vanguard" of Egypt's defence while Egypt serves as a strategic depth for Palestinians.

It warned that a truce without commitments to end the carnage, withdraw Israeli troops, lift the siege and rebuild would perpetuate the occupation, urging mediators and the international community to pressure Israel, which is known for "historically reneging on agreements."

The committee accused Israel of orchestrating a "major deception" by emphasising disarming the "victim" while evading a three-phase agreement previously accepted and adhered to by Palestinians.

Related TRT Global - Gaza ministry says Israel killed 1,400+ medical personnel, kidnapped 360 others amid genocide

Pressure on Netanyahu

On Monday, Egyptian media said that Cairo sent an Israeli proposal to the Palestinian group Hamas to secure a permanent truce.

Hamas announced that it was reviewing the proposal.