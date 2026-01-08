The United States could oversee Venezuela and control its oil revenue for years, President Donald Trump said in an interview.

Trump also appeared to lift a threat to take military action against Venezuela's neighbour, Colombia and invited Colombia's leader, whom he had previously called a "sick man,” to visit Washington, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

"Only time will tell" how long the United States will oversee Venezuela, Trump said.

When asked if it would be three months, six months, a year or longer, Trump said:

"I would say much longer."

"We will rebuild it in a very profitable way," Trump said of Venezuela, where he sent troops to abduct President Nicolas Maduro in a night raid on January 3.

"We're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting oil prices down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need."

‘Getting along very well’

Trump added that the US was "getting along very well" with the government of the interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, a longstanding Maduro loyalist who had served as the ousted leader's vice president.

The New York Times reported that Trump declined to answer questions about why he had decided not to give power in Venezuela to the opposition, which Washington had previously considered the legitimate winner of the 2024 election.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that had been stuck in Venezuela under US blockade.

"They're giving us everything that we feel is necessary," Trump said, referring to the Venezuelan government.

He declined to comment when asked if he had personally spoken to Rodriguez.

"But Marco speaks to her all the time," he said, referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "I will tell you that we are in constant communication with her and the administration."