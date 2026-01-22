A presidential motion extending the deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in the Gulf of Aden, off Somalia’s coast, the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters for another year from February 10 2026, has been published in the Official Gazette.

The extension aims to protect Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-linked commercial vessels, contribute to international efforts against piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism, support humanitarian aid operations, and strengthen the country’s naval operational experience and international cooperation.

Türkiye has actively participated in international anti-piracy missions since 2009, including NATO’s Operation Ocean Shield and the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which the country has commanded seven times between 2009 and 2025.

The motion noted that upon Somalia’s request to the UN chief, no resolution has been adopted by the UN Security Council since 2022 to renew earlier mandates related to combating piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism in the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters and adjacent regions.