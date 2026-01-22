TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
The move aims to safeguard Turkish-linked shipping, bolster anti-piracy efforts and support maritime security.
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
[File] Turkish naval soldiers guide Turkish citizens during an evacuation operation to leave Yemen due to security reasons, April 3 2015 [FILE]. / AA
January 22, 2026

A presidential motion extending the deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in the Gulf of Aden, off Somalia’s coast, the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters for another year from February 10 2026, has been published in the Official Gazette.

The extension aims to protect Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-linked commercial vessels, contribute to international efforts against piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism, support humanitarian aid operations, and strengthen the country’s naval operational experience and international cooperation.

Türkiye has actively participated in international anti-piracy missions since 2009, including NATO’s Operation Ocean Shield and the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which the country has commanded seven times between 2009 and 2025.

The motion noted that upon Somalia’s request to the UN chief, no resolution has been adopted by the UN Security Council since 2022 to renew earlier mandates related to combating piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism in the Gulf of Aden, Somali territorial waters and adjacent regions.

RECOMMENDED

It added that international operations against piracy and maritime crime continue in areas outside Somali territorial waters under UN Security Council Resolution 1851, adopted in 2008.

In this context, the motion recalled that the EU’s Operation Atalanta was extended until February 28 2027, under a ruling by the EU Council on December 16 2024.

The extension forms part of Türkiye’s international and national obligations to support maritime security, freedom of navigation and global peace and stability in line with international law.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish Parliament extends naval forces’ mission in Gulf of Aden for a year
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat