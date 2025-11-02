AFRICA
2 min read
Over 1,500 displaced in Sudan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency
Displaced people moved to various locations in North Kordofan state and to several towns in White Nile state, says the International Organization for Migration.
Over 1,500 displaced in Sudan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency
More than 62,000 people have been displaced following the RSF takeover of Al Fasher on November 1, 2025. / AA
November 2, 2025

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that 1,205 people were displaced from the cities of Bara and Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan state, while another 360 fled from Al-Abbasiya and Delami in South Kordofan due to worsening insecurity.

In a statement on Sunday, the IOM said its teams operating under the Displacement Tracking Matrix program estimated that out of those displaced from North Kordofan, 580 fled Bara and 625 left Umm Ruwaba.

It added that the displaced moved to various locations within North Kordofan and to several towns in White Nile state in southern Sudan.

The latest wave of displacements follows a series of earlier movements in North Kordofan, where 36,625 people were displaced between October 26-31, according to the organisation.

In a separate statement, the IOM said 360 people were displaced in South Kordofan state, including 180 from Al-Abbasiya and 180 from Delami, who moved to other areas within the state and to Tandalti in White Nile state.

On Thursday, Sudanese authorities reported casualties from a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Zareba al-Sheikh al-Burai in North Kordofan.

RelatedTRT World - RSF killed 300 women, raped 25 in first 48 hours in Al Fasher: Sudanese minister

Massacres

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network said the RSF killed 38 civilians in the town of Umm Dam Haj Ahmed in the same state.

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, the RSF also attacked Umm Dam Haj Ahmed, committing violations against civilians and triggering the displacement of about 1,850 people due to insecurity, according to Sudanese authorities.

The RSF recently seized control of Bara amid its war with the Sudanese army but denies targeting civilians.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of the city of Al Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

On Wednesday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as “Hemetti” admitted that “violations” had occurred by his forces in Al Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed 20,000 people and displaced more than 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.

RelatedTRT World - Hundreds of Sudanese children flee Al Fasher without their families amid violence: local committee

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios