WAR ON IRAN
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Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Australia are among the countries calling for a two-week ceasefire and urging rapid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East.
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
Pakistani flags flutter near the Parliament House as delegations from the US and Iran are expected, in Islamabad, on April 11, 2026. / Reuters
April 11, 2026

Leaders from France, Italy, Germany, the UK and several EU and Asian countries on Friday called for a “substantive negotiated settlement” to end conflict in the Middle East as senior US and Iranian officials are set to meet in Pakistan.

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Japan, and others, along with the heads of the European Commission and European Council, expressed support for the temporary truce and thanked Pakistan and partners for facilitating the agreement.

They stressed that the next step must be to achieve a swift and lasting end to the conflict through diplomatic means, urging rapid progress towards a comprehensive settlement.

The statement highlighted the importance of protecting civilians in Iran and ensuring regional security, warning that failure to reach a deal could trigger a severe global energy crisis.

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“We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners. We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon,” the statement said.

It also emphasised their commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, 40 days after the US and Israel initiated attacks against Iran on February 28.

As part of the ceasefire deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.

US Vice President JD Vance is representing Washington, while Iran’s delegation is being led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf.

The negotiations, dubbed as the Islamabad Talks, come after Pakistan secured a two-week ceasefire since Wednesday this week, after 39 days of fighting since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel initiated a war against Iran, killing more than 3,000 Iranians.

At least 13 US servicemen have been killed and dozens wounded during the war.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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