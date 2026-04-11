Leaders from France, Italy, Germany, the UK and several EU and Asian countries on Friday called for a “substantive negotiated settlement” to end conflict in the Middle East as senior US and Iranian officials are set to meet in Pakistan.

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Japan, and others, along with the heads of the European Commission and European Council, expressed support for the temporary truce and thanked Pakistan and partners for facilitating the agreement.

They stressed that the next step must be to achieve a swift and lasting end to the conflict through diplomatic means, urging rapid progress towards a comprehensive settlement.

The statement highlighted the importance of protecting civilians in Iran and ensuring regional security, warning that failure to reach a deal could trigger a severe global energy crisis.

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“We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners. We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon,” the statement said.

It also emphasised their commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.