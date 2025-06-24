Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to launch intense strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire between the two arch-foes.

“I instructed the IDF (army), in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intense strike activity in Tehran to neutralise regime targets and terrorist infrastructure in Tehran, following yesterday's operation,” Katz said in a statement cited by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Katz claimed that he ordered the strikes “in light of the absolute violation of the ceasefire declared by the US President by Iran and the launching of missiles toward Israel.”

This comes shortly after the Israeli military informed the public that it was now safe to exit shelters.

The army earlier claimed that air-raid sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday after the detection of a new missile attack from Iran, hours after Donald Trump annouced a ceasefire.

Iran rejects allegations

Iran, however, is rejecting Israeli claims that it fired missiles at Israel after agreeing to a ceasefire, according to the IRIB broadcaster and the ISNA news agency.