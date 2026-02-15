Iran’s top military commander warned Sunday that any US war against Tehran would serve as “a lesson” for President Donald Trump, as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that the US president should understand he would be entering “a lesson-giving battle.”

Trump said on Friday that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen,” as tensions escalate amid the deployment of a second US aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

He announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford, described as the world’s largest aircraft carrier, would soon head to the region in case ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran fail.

“In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he said. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”

Rising tensions

The USS Abraham Lincoln and a fleet of destroyers are already stationed in the Gulf region, having been dispatched last month amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Mousavi described Trump’s comments as “unworthy of a president” and “reckless.”

He said that if Trump intends to wage war, he should not speak of “negotiations,” referring to the ongoing nuclear diplomacy between the two sides that resumed earlier this month.