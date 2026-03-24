US
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Explosion hits Valero refinery in Texas, fire breaks out
Massive flames and smoke followed explosion at one of largest US refineries.
Explosion hits Valero refinery in Texas, fire breaks out
Texas refinery explosion sends flames and smoke into sky [File] / AP
March 24, 2026

An explosion has been reported at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, with a large fire breaking out following the blast, according to local media.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the west side of Port Arthur as emergency crews respond to the incident.

The explosion has sent towering clouds of black smoke and intense flames into the sky, with images showing a major blaze at the site.

The refinery is one of the largest in the United States, with a capacity of more than 335,000 barrels per day.

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Emergency services have been deployed to the scene, with no injuries reported so far.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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