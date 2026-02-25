Myanmar’s ruling military junta has carried out air strikes that killed at least 26 civilians and wounded 19 others in western and northwestern parts of the country, according to local media reports.

In Arakan state, 17 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 14 others injured when air strikes hit Yoengu village in Ponnagyun township on Tuesday, the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reported on Wednesday.

The village lies about 33 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Sittwe, the Arakan state capital, which was captured by the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine armed group fighting the military, in March 2024.

A resident of Ponnagyun, who spoke to DVB on condition of anonymity, said the death toll could rise because some of the injured were in critical condition.

“We are trying to find out the names of the victims,” the resident said, adding that at least five houses were burned in the strikes.

Clashes