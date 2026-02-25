WORLD
2 min read
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
Local media say women and children were among the victims as fresh attacks hit resistance-held areas amid intensifying post-coup fighting.
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
Smoke rises as military fight with rebels opposing the ruling junta, in Mobye, Myanmar, June 7, 2021 [FILE]. / Reuters
11 hours ago

Myanmar’s ruling military junta has carried out air strikes that killed at least 26 civilians and wounded 19 others in western and northwestern parts of the country, according to local media reports.

In Arakan state, 17 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 14 others injured when air strikes hit Yoengu village in Ponnagyun township on Tuesday, the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reported on Wednesday.

The village lies about 33 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Sittwe, the Arakan state capital, which was captured by the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine armed group fighting the military, in March 2024.

A resident of Ponnagyun, who spoke to DVB on condition of anonymity, said the death toll could rise because some of the injured were in critical condition.

“We are trying to find out the names of the victims,” the resident said, adding that at least five houses were burned in the strikes.

RelatedTRT World - Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates

Clashes

RECOMMENDED

In a separate attack in the northwestern Sagaing region, nine civilians, including two children, were killed and five were wounded in what DVB described as a paramotor strike by the military.

A resident of Myinmu township said two paramotors dropped three bombs on a site where locals were using a Starlink device to access the internet.

Clashes between ethnic armed groups and Myanmar’s military have intensified since the February 2021 coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy.

The takeover plunged the country into more than four years of emergency rule, which officially ended last July. Myanmar also held elections in three phases between December 28 last year and January 25.

More than 6,000 people have been killed and nearly three million displaced in fighting between the military authorities and opposition groups since the coup, according to rights monitors.

RelatedTRT World - Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings