US attacks on Iran will hit a new intensity on Tuesday, and the war will continue as long as President Donald Trump decides, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said.

"Today will be yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran — the most fighters, the most bombers," Hegseth told a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday, more than 10 days into the US-Israeli war against Iran.

As for a timeline for the war, Trump "gets to control the throttle. He's the one deciding," Hegseth said.

"It's not for me to posit whether it's the beginning, the middle, or the end," the defence secretary said.

Trump had said the previous day that the war could end "very soon," but remained vague.

Among the goals is the destruction of Iran's navy, which has been targeted with "artillery, fighters, bombers and sea-launched missiles," General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said alongside Hegseth on Tuesday.

Blocking all oil exports

Iran has vowed to block all oil exports via the Gulf while the war lasts, while Trump has threatened "death, fire, and fury" if Tehran interferes with crude exports.