Venezuela has sought OPEC and member countries' support to work together against the US "aggression," denouncing the US threat to "seize" the country's vast oil reserves through "military force".

In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and member countries, which Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shared on Telegram, President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country will "remain firm" in defending its natural energy resources.

Maduro issued the letter after US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down", while Caracas demanded "unconditional respect".

The Venezuelan president said his country denounces the mechanism through which the US intends to take Venezuela's oil reserves by using "lethal military force" against its territory, people, and institutions.

Maduro warned that the US's intention violates provisions governing peaceful coexistence among nations and endangers the stability of Venezuelan oil production and the international market.

He said the world is "well aware" of harmful consequences generated in other oil-producing countries following "military interventions by the United States of America and its allies."