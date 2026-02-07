Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files to attack his predecessor Ehud Barak, claiming that disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "did not work for Israel."

Netanyahu’s comments follow the recent release of the Epstein files, which include a 2020 FBI document saying that the billionaire paedophile was "trained as a spy" under Barak.

Netanyahu made his first public comments on the newly released documents, responding on X after Epstein's past connections resurfaced in international media coverage.

"The unusual close relationship between Epstein and Ehud Barak doesn't suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite," Netanyahu wrote.

The Jerusalem Post reported that former PM Barak's ties to Epstein have drawn fresh attention after their meetings in 2015 and 2016, years after Epstein's first criminal conviction.

Photographs circulated at the time showed Barak entering Epstein's Manhattan residence in New York.

Netanyahu accused Barak of long-standing efforts to undermine his government, saying the former prime minister had remained "stuck on his election loss from over two decades ago."

He further accused Barak of engaging "in activities publicly and behind the scenes to undermine the government of Israel, including fuelling mass protest movements, fomenting unrest and feeding false media narratives."

Epstein files

Barak has been a prominent critic of Netanyahu and has repeatedly called for his government's removal.

On Friday, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of more than 3 million additional files as part of the Epstein investigations.

Epstein, an American financier accused of running a large-scale sex trafficking operation involving minors, was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 while in custody.