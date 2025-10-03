Syria’s parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place on Sunday, will mark the country’s first attempt at establishing a new legislative body since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The electoral process fulfils the promise by President Ahmed al Sharaa – whose opposition forces toppled the decades-old Assad regime after a lightning-quick offensive at the end of 2024 – to turn Syria into a democratic, pluralistic, and inclusive country.

Here is a brief primer on the election exercise, how it is different from the so-called electoral process under the previous Baathist regime, and what it is likely to achieve in the long term.

Polls will be indirect

Unlike conventional elections, the upcoming exercise will be fully indirect. It will rely on electoral colleges – bodies of electors tasked with nominating parliamentarians – as well as appointed seats, rather than direct public voting.

The new parliament’s main job will be to manage the legislative side of the transitional period.

The 210-member legislature will pass laws, approve economic reforms, and help the government gain wider international recognition.

The assembly’s term will be 30 months . It is expected to enact legislation to stabilise the country and overhaul decades of state-controlled economic policies.

The assembly will exercise legislative powers until a permanent constitution is adopted, a process that could take up to three years.

Why the electoral college?

The decision by the transitional government led by President al Sharaa to go for indirect elections is based on pragmatism, analysts say.

Syria recently emerged from a 14-year-long civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced a sizeable number of people internally. It forced many others to migrate to other countries.

As a result, the Syrian population remains scattered today. There’s no updated census, as millions still lack proper ID documents.

In addition, the indirect polling also reflects the government’s intent to maintain oversight during a delicate transitional period, where a number of players, both internal and external, are bent on destabilising the war-ravaged country.

Holding a direct national vote would be “nearly impossible” under current conditions, analysts say .

Stamp of legitimacy

The electoral exercise will further cement the legitimacy of the al Sharaa government, as it seeks to unlock diplomatic and financial support from multilateral institutions for economic reconstruction.

Indirect elections should be viewed as a “positive development” despite its “limitations”, according to experts , who believe al Sharaa’s administration is working to rebuild state institutions and integrate Syria into the international community.

The electoral exercise will foster a sense of legitimacy, which can pave the way for a more robust democratic process in the future.

This legitimacy is crucial for securing economic aid, defence cooperation, and diplomatic recognition from other countries, particularly those open to reengaging with Syria.