Thailand suspends PM Paetongtarn over leaked audio in Cambodia border dispute
Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepted suspension as Thailand faces political instability and border conflict with Cambodia.
Thailand Politics / AP
July 1, 2025

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a recent leaked audio linked to a border dispute with Cambodia.

The court accepted charges against Paetongtarn over her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen for deliberation and suspended her from duty as prime minister.

A group of 36 senators had filed the charges, accepted by all nine members of the court, accusing her of "gross ethical misconduct and dishonesty" in connection with the call.

During the phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate head Hun Sen, the Thai leader allegedly criticised her country’s military, specifically the 2nd Army Region commander, over escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn's suspension came hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a reshuffle in the Cabinet following the exit of a key party from the ruling coalition.

Thai PM ‘accepts’ court decision suspending her

The Thai PM, meanwhile, said she accepts the Constitutional Court's decision to suspend her from her premiership pending a case seeking her dismissal.

"I want to apologise to people who are upset by all of this," she told reporters, "I will continue to work for the country as a Thai citizen."

Paetongtarn, 38, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected Thailand's youngest and only second female prime minister last August.

Two of the nine justices voted against suspending her.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will serve as acting prime minister until the royal endorsement of Phumtham Wechayachai as deputy prime minister and interior minister, set for Thursday.

In the changed Cabinet, Paetongtarn was set to serve as culture minister and endorsement is set for the same day, but it remains unclear whether the top court order affects that role.

The eight new nominations for the Cabinet became necessary after the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest partner in the previous ruling bloc, withdrew its support last month.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been simmering since May 28, when troops exchanged fire along the frontier, leaving one Cambodian soldier dead.

The two Southeast Asian nations have since closed their borders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
