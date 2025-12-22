SPORT
1 min read
Salah scores in stoppage-time to give Egypt win over Zimbabwe in AFCON
Zimbabwe finished the first half with a 0-1 lead, before Marmoush and Salah scored the equaliser and the winner, respectively.
Salah scores in stoppage-time to give Egypt win over Zimbabwe in AFCON
Salah scores late winner to give Egypt a win against Zimbabwe. / AP
December 22, 2025

Mohamed Salah has snatched a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Egypt's captain, starting his first game after four successive matches on the bench at Liverpool, fired home a left-footed effort in the 91st minute to earn the seven-time champions a late victory after Zimbabwe had stunned them by going ahead in the first half on Monday.

Egypt laid an early siege to Zimbabwe's goal, but it was the underdogs who netted first through Prince Dube in the 20th minute.

It was left to Egypt's Premier League contingent of Omar Marmoush, who equalised in the 64th minute, and talisman Salah to see them to a last-gasp victory.

RelatedTRT World - AFCON 2025 Preview: Which nations stand out as champions?
RECOMMENDED

Other AFCON matches

In the same group, South Africa managed to beat Angola 2-1 to secure the three points, while Zambia and Mali in Group A settled for a 1-1 draw.

Egypt's next match is going to be against South Africa on December 26.

The Pharaohs have 26 appearances in AFCON tournaments, more than any other team, having played 111 matches, scored 175 goals, and won 7 titles.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week