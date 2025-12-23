The Yemeni government and the Houthi group announced a deal to swap thousands of prisoners after two weeks of negotiations hosted by Oman.

Government negotiator Majid Fadael said on Tuesday in a post on the US social media platform X that the two sides agreed to release “thousands of detainees and abductees.”

The Houthi group also confirmed the agreement with the Yemeni government to carry out a large-scale prisoner exchange.

The Houthi-led committee for prisoners’ affairs said the deal includes the release of 1,700 Houthi prisoners in exchange for 1,200 detainees, including seven Saudis and 23 Sudanese nationals.

The committee thanked Omani officials for their role in facilitating the deal.

A Yemeni government source told Anadolu on December 12 that negotiations had begun with the Houthis in Muscat for a prisoner swap.

The Yemeni government and the Houthis carried out a major prisoner exchange in April 2023, releasing around 900 prisoners and detainees from both sides, with mediation from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN following negotiations in Switzerland.