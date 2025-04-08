WORLD
NATO chief says let us not be naive about China
Mark Rutte describes China's buildup of armed forces and investments in its defence industry and capabilities as staggering.
NATO chief says let us not be naive about China
NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte visits the JMSDF's naval base in Yokosuka. / Reuters
April 8, 2025

China’s expansion of its armed forces is “staggering”, NATO’s chief said on a visit to Japan beginning Tuesday aimed at “projecting” the alliance’s power in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Let us not be naive about China,” Secretary General Mark Rutte told the Japan Times. “The build-up of their armed forces and investments in their defence industry, and in their defence capabilities, is staggering,” Rutte said in the interview published on Monday.

US President Donald Trump is pressuring other members of the mainly European NATO alliance to increase their military spending. At the same time Trump wants Asia-Pacific allies to beef up their militaries to help confront China and contain North Korea.

“More and more, the US wants NATO to be more involved (in the region). Not in an Article 5 sense, but in a sense of projecting power, having each other's back within NATO,” Rutte said.

NATO’s Article 5 provides that if a member nation is attacked, all others will consider this an attack on all and will take action accordingly. Rutte was due to visit the Yokosuka naval base on Tuesday and meet senior Japanese officials including, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

NATO has moved to boost ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – the so-called IP4 – in recent years, with their leaders attending NATO summits. Rutte told the Japan Times last week that NATO wanted to take this partnership to the next level by stepping up information-sharing and defence-industrial cooperation.

“We have to move beyond... joint declarations... let’s make it practical,” said the Dutchman, who became NATO chief last October. Japan has increased military cooperation with countries in Europe, and last November, Tokyo and the European Union announced a new security and defence partnership.

As part of its foreign policy, China has consistently opposed NATO's actions beyond its original role as a regional defensive alliance. Beijing criticises NATO’s involvement in the Asia-Pacific, arguing that such actions provoke confrontation and rivalry, thereby destabilising the region and undermining its prosperity.

China continues to call on NATO to shift its focus toward making meaningful contributions to global peace, stability, and security, rather than exacerbating tensions.

SOURCE:AFP
