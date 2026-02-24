WORLD
Australia, New Zealand expand sanctions on Russia, target 280 individuals, entities, vessels
The measures mark the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war and expand pressure on Moscow's oil revenues and financial systems.
The measures target Russian shadow fleets used to bypass oil restrictions. [File photo] / Reuters
February 24, 2026

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday imposed fresh sanctions targeting a total of 280 individuals, entities and “shadow fleet vessels” linked to Russia on the fourth anniversary of the ongoing war between Moscow and Kiev.

The sanctions, imposed by Australia on 180 individuals, entities and “shadow fleet vessels” linked to Russia, focus on Russia’s finance and banking, defence, aeronautical, oil and gas, transportation, and science and technology sectors, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The government said it is Canberra’s “single largest sanctions package” since February 2022.

For the first time, Australia has also sanctioned cryptocurrency entities that it says enable cross-border transactions, helping Moscow bypass existing restrictions and maintain its military campaign.

With the latest round of measures, Australia has now imposed more than 1,800 sanctions in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Canberra also reduced the Russian oil price cap from $47.60 per barrel to $44.10.

Since the war started, Australia’s total assistance to Ukraine has surpassed 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.2 billion), including more than 1.5 billion Australian dollars allocated for military support.

“We will continue to take action to place further pressure on Russia’s oil revenue, and we expect businesses to prevent their supply chains from inadvertently funding Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

New Zealand joins sanctions

Australian officials also urged Moscow to end the war without delay and to meet its international legal obligations, including safeguarding civilians and ensuring proper treatment of prisoners of war.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also announced $8 million in assistance for Ukraine and imposed fresh sanctions against Russia.

New measures include lowering the price cap on Russian crude oil and sanctioning 100 "shadow fleet vessels," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

New Zealand has also sanctioned individuals and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, alongside alternative payment providers, "malicious cyber actors, and those supporting Russia’s military‑industrial complex," the statement said.

Separately, Japan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine through humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo will continue coordinating with its Group of Seven (G7) partners, noting that Japan has pledged around $20 billion in humanitarian, financial and recovery support for Ukraine since 2022.

SOURCE:AA
