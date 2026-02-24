Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday imposed fresh sanctions targeting a total of 280 individuals, entities and “shadow fleet vessels” linked to Russia on the fourth anniversary of the ongoing war between Moscow and Kiev.

The sanctions, imposed by Australia on 180 individuals, entities and “shadow fleet vessels” linked to Russia, focus on Russia’s finance and banking, defence, aeronautical, oil and gas, transportation, and science and technology sectors, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The government said it is Canberra’s “single largest sanctions package” since February 2022.

For the first time, Australia has also sanctioned cryptocurrency entities that it says enable cross-border transactions, helping Moscow bypass existing restrictions and maintain its military campaign.

With the latest round of measures, Australia has now imposed more than 1,800 sanctions in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Canberra also reduced the Russian oil price cap from $47.60 per barrel to $44.10.

Since the war started, Australia’s total assistance to Ukraine has surpassed 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.2 billion), including more than 1.5 billion Australian dollars allocated for military support.

“We will continue to take action to place further pressure on Russia’s oil revenue, and we expect businesses to prevent their supply chains from inadvertently funding Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.