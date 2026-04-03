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US urges citizens to leave Lebanon, citing 'volatile' security situation
US citizens who choose to remain should prepare "contingency plans" and be ready to shelter in place if the situation deteriorates further, says the US Embassy in Beirut.
US urges citizens to leave Lebanon, citing 'volatile' security situation
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. / AP
April 3, 2026

The US Embassy in Beirut has urged US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights remain available, warning that the security situation remains “volatile and unpredictable” amid ongoing air strikes, drone activity, and rocket fire across the country.

In an advisory on Friday, the embassy said attacks have been reported in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa region, and parts of the capital, Beirut.

“Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in Lebanon. Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East,” it said.

It also urged Americans in southern Lebanon, border areas with Syria, refugee settlements, and Beirut’s southern suburbs to depart immediately.

It said citizens who choose to remain should prepare “contingency plans” and be ready to shelter in place if the situation deteriorates further.

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Commercial flights are currently operating through Middle East Airlines from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, it pointed out, adding: “Americans should strongly consider departing on one of these flights if they believe it is safe to do so.”

Israel launched a full-scale air offensive and launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon since March 2.

Lebanese authorities said that nearly 1,318 people have since been killed and 3,935 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli attacks displace over 1M in Lebanon, one in five affected: UNHCR
SOURCE:AA
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