The US Embassy in Beirut has urged US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial flights remain available, warning that the security situation remains “volatile and unpredictable” amid ongoing air strikes, drone activity, and rocket fire across the country.

In an advisory on Friday, the embassy said attacks have been reported in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa region, and parts of the capital, Beirut.

“Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in Lebanon. Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East,” it said.

It also urged Americans in southern Lebanon, border areas with Syria, refugee settlements, and Beirut’s southern suburbs to depart immediately.

It said citizens who choose to remain should prepare “contingency plans” and be ready to shelter in place if the situation deteriorates further.