Illegal Israeli settlers on Saturday forced Palestinian families to leave their residential area in the village of al-Auja, north of the city of Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank, a week after they had already been displaced along with other families from the Bedouin Shalal al-Auja community in the area.

Iyad Kaabneh, one of those displaced from the Shalal al-Auja community, said Israeli settlers warned him and his family against remaining in their place of residence in the Wadi Abu al-Hayyat area of al-Auja village, forcing them to move to another area, whose name he did not specify.

Kaabneh said he had been displaced a week earlier from the Shalal al-Auja community following threats, harassment and repeated settler attacks on the area.

For his part, Hassan Malihat, general supervisor of the rights group Al-Baidar, said the Shalal al-Auja community has become “completely empty” after the departure of 121 families, comprising about 1,000 people, over the past week.

Related TRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank

Malihat said the families were forced to leave amid severe harassment, assaults and pressure by the Israeli army and illegal settlers, including the theft of livestock, the burning of tents, the confiscation of agricultural tractors, restrictions on grazing and the cutting of water supplies.