Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted multiple areas across Gaza again early on Thursday in zones the Israeli army continues to occupy despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement, witnesses said.

According to eyewitnesses the attacks struck eastern Gaza City in the north, eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and eastern Khan Younis in the south.

Israeli fighter jets targeted eastern Khan Younis as artillery fire and intermittent gunfire from military vehicles continued, while additional air strikes hit areas east of the Bureij camp, witnesses said.

In eastern Gaza City, the Zaytoun and Shujaiya neighbourhoods came under air strikes and artillery shelling, with no immediate information on the targets of the attacks, witnesses said.

No casualties have been reported yet.