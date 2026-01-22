WAR ON GAZA
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
Since a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others.
Palestinians struggle to survive amid the ruins of the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza, on January 20 2026 [FILE]. / AA
January 22, 2026

Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted multiple areas across Gaza again early on Thursday in zones the Israeli army continues to occupy despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement, witnesses said.

According to eyewitnesses the attacks struck eastern Gaza City in the north, eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and eastern Khan Younis in the south.

Israeli fighter jets targeted eastern Khan Younis as artillery fire and intermittent gunfire from military vehicles continued, while additional air strikes hit areas east of the Bureij camp, witnesses said.

In eastern Gaza City, the Zaytoun and Shujaiya neighbourhoods came under air strikes and artillery shelling, with no immediate information on the targets of the attacks, witnesses said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The Israeli army continues to control Gaza’s southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50 percent of the enclave.

Israel’s genocidal war that began in October 2023 has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Since a ceasefire took effect on October 10 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has sharply restricted the entry of food, shelter materials and medical supplies into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live in dire conditions.

