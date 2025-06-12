Thick black plumes of acrid smoke towered high above India’s Ahmedabad airport on Thursday after a London-bound passenger jet with 242 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff.

Several videos posted on social media, which AFP was not able to immediately verify, showed an aircraft rapidly losing altitude – with its nose up – before it hit a building and exploded into an orange ball of fire.

An AFP reporter in the city said the plane crashed in an area between a hospital and the city’s Ghoda Camp neighbourhood.

Authorities said it went down outside the airport perimeter, in a crowded residential area, which local media said included a hostel where medical students and young doctors live.

“When we reached the spot there were several bodies lying around and firefighters were dousing the flames,” Poonam Patni told AFP. “Many of the bodies were burned.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “We saw people from the building jumping from the second and third floor to save themselves. The plane was in flames. We helped people get out of the building and sent the injured to the hospital.”

Air India’s flight 171 – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff around 1:40 pm (0810 GMT), officials said.

The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.