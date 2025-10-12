WAR ON GAZA
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
'President Erdogan was fantastic. He really helped a lot, because he's very respected,' says the US president.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One at the start of the "very special" visit, Trump also brushed off concerns about the ceasefire. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump has praised Türkiye’s role in efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza, describing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “fantastic” and emphasising Ankara’s influence in the region.

“Turkey was fantastic too. President Erdogan was fantastic. He really helped a lot, because he's very respected. He's got a very powerful nation. He's got a very, very powerful military. And he helped a lot,” Trump told reporters en route to the Middle East ahead of an international peace conference on the Gaza ceasefire.

The president also listed several countries that, he said, played a role in ceasefire negotiations, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Jordan.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One at the start of the "very special" visit, Trump also brushed off concerns about the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"The war is over. Okay? You understand that?" Trump said when asked if he was confident that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas was finished.

‘To bring peace’

Asked if the ceasefire would hold, he added: "I think it's going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries."

Trump’s remarks came as he departed for Israel, where he is expected to meet with families of Israeli captives and address the Knesset, or parliament.

He will later head to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will join world leaders at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday.

The summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, aims “to end the war in Gaza, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to Cairo.

President Erdogan will attend the summit at the invitation of Sisi and Trump, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on Sunday on social media.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
