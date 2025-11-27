Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has said he "fully supports" the Israeli troops who shot two Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"I fully support the border guard members and Israeli army soldiers who shot at wanted terrorists who emerged from a building in Jenin. The forces acted exactly as expected of them — terrorists must die!" Ben Gvir wrote on X.

The statement came as the Israeli army and police said they were reviewing the incident, after videos circulated on social media and were broadcast by Israeli and international outlets showing two men approaching Israeli forces with their hands raised before shots were fired and the men collapsed.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the incident as a "war crime" and a "brutal" summary execution.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and police said the forces had been attempting to apprehend "wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including hurling explosives and firing at security forces."