“Lately, politics very often smells of oil, and oil smells of politics.” - Felix Edmundovich Dzerzhinsky, 20th-century Soviet politician

When the then-unknown Donald Trump placed a newspaper ad in 1987 criticising American policy in the Middle East, the world didn't yet know it was witnessing the birth of an obsession.

“The world is laughing at America's politicians as we protect ships we don't own, carrying oil we don't need, destined for allies who won't help,” the young New York magnate wrote at the time.

Nearly 40 years have passed, but for Trump, time seems frozen somewhere in the era of the 1973 oil embargo.

Returning to the White House for his second term in 2025, the 79-year-old president still thinks in terms of the last century, when black gold determined the fate of empires and control over oil fields was synonymous with geopolitical power.

Seizing foreign oil for America's presumed benefit has been Trump's longtime obsession.

He grew up in the 1950s and '60s, when American automobiles dominated world markets, and the country's oil companies controlled most of the world's richest deposits.

Since then, Trump has harboured an intense nostalgia for the era of Cadillacs, Fords, and oil prosperity—a nostalgia for America's former "greatness".

Oil idée fixe

"I would take the oil," Trump said about Iraq in 2011. "I would not leave Iraq and let Iran take the oil."

That same year, discussing Libya, he was even more straightforward: "I am only interested in Libya if we take the oil."

"Take the oil" became the mantra of his first presidential campaign and first term.

"It used to be, 'To the victor belong the spoils,'" Trump complained in 2016. "I always said, 'Take the oil.'"

As president, he insisted on keeping American troops in Syria for exactly this reason. "I like oil," he stated in 2019. "We're keeping the oil."

But if Iraq, Libya, and Syria were conflicts inherited from predecessors, Venezuela is quite another matter. This is Trump's first full-fledged oil adventure of his own making.

On January 3, crack American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in an operation in Caracas.

Days later, Trump announced that the U.S. would "run the country" to get its oil. "We're in the oil business," the president declared .

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies ... go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, and start making money."

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves—more than 300 billion barrels. That's more than Saudi Arabia.

For Trump, this is "black gold" that simply needs to be pumped from the ground.

Reality, however, proved far more complex than the president's expectations.

When Trump gathered the heads of major oil companies at the White House on January 10, expecting to hear promises of $100 billion in investments, disappointment awaited him.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods was bluntly frank: "We have had our assets seized there twice, and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes." He added: "Today it's uninvestable."

Trump reacted sharply. "I didn't like their response," he told reporters. "I'd probably be inclined to keep Exxon out" of Venezuela.

The problem isn't just political risk. Oil prices are currently around $60 per barrel—a four-year low.

At this price, Venezuelan oil, which is a heavy grade requiring complex refining, is simply unprofitable. Analysts estimate that doubling Venezuelan production would require more than $100 billion in investment and years of work.

The Iran factor

While the Venezuelan adventure stalls, Iran—another oil power experiencing crisis—has come into Trump's crosshairs.