Syrian children continue to face poverty, displacement and education disruption despite a fragile recovery following political changes, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador said on Friday after a visit to the country.
Muzoon Almellehan, in a press briefing in Geneva where she joined via link, described both hope and hardship, noting that communities are rebuilding, but millions of children remain vulnerable.
At least 2.45 million children are still out of school, while 1.6 million more risk dropping out due to damaged infrastructure, poverty and displacement, she said.
More than 4 million Syrians remain internally displaced outside camps, with another 1.35 million living in camps.
According to Almellehan, explosive remnants of war remain a major threat, with nearly 1,000 incidents recorded and hundreds of child casualties.
"Without safety, children cannot learn. Without a school, there is no future," she said.
She urged sustained international investment in education, health care, and basic services, warning that declining funding threatens progress.
Young people, she said, are ready to rebuild the country but need opportunity rather than charity.