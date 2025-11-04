Coordination and integration at border crossings between Türkiye and Syria is progressing rapidly, and the transit transport agreement will be fully operational in this month, said Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

“We hold meetings with Turkish officials almost weekly. When a problem arises, we establish mutual communication and resolve it within our means," he told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Expressing his gratitude for Ankara's support to Damascus “since liberation,” he noted that cooperation and coordination are ongoing in the areas of trade, transportation, and border management.

He said that implementations are beginning under the transit transport agreement signed in Istanbul in August; the transshipment system for freight traffic will end in November.

He stated that Syrian drivers' visas will be issued by the Turkish Consulate in Aleppo within 10 days, adding that Turkish drivers will also be able to obtain visas directly at the border gate.

Alloush noted that Turkish authorities recently made a preliminary decision to allow Syrians with dual citizenship to enter Türkiye with Syrian-plated vehicles and that the implementation will begin soon.

Emphasising that the Syrian transport fleet will be developed in the coming period, he said that the goal is for Syrian drivers to be able to reach Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Europe, and the Gulf countries by land again via Türkiye.

He said Turkish brothers continue to support Syria to the best of their capabilities.

The official stated that new radar systems have been installed at Damascus International Airport in recent days, enabling aircraft to take off and land at night.

He stressed that humanitarian aid trucks are passing through Türkiye without any problems and said that Ankara has provided significant facilities in this regard.

110,000 containers processed at ports so far

Assessing the work carried out since Syria was liberated from the Baath regime on December 8, 2024, he said that all land border crossings and seaports had been destroyed.

The Nasib (Jordan) and newly opened Tiyyas (Lebanon) border crossings, as well as the ports of Latakia and Tartus, have been put back into operation, he explained.

Noting that the infrastructure and electronic systems at these crossings have been renewed, he said that more than three million tonnes of fuel have been imported.

A total of 333 ships entered and exited the port of Latakia, and more than 700 ships entered and exited the port of Tartus; since December 8, a total of 110,000 containers have been handled at the ports, he added.