Ukrainian local authorities have said that Russian attacks on the country have killed at least three people, including a child in Kiev, and injured others.
Kiev Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced on early Thursday the latest wave of attack on Telegram and said the casualties included four medical workers who were wounded by debris while responding to an emergency call in Obolonskyi district.
Six victims required hospitalisation while others received outpatient treatment, he said.
The strikes caused widespread damage to residential areas, with rocket fragments hitting the sixth floor of a 16-story building in the Podilskyi district.
Klitschko said that emergency services are working on the ground as fires broke out in non-residential buildings and vehicles across the city.
In Dnipro, at least one person died from Russian attacks.
"One person died in the Russian attack on Dnipro," Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration, posted on Telegram.
Blame game
Meanwhile, Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack in the country's southern Krasnodar Krai region, killing two children.
"A terrorist drone attack on residential buildings in Tuapse has claimed the lives of two minors aged five and 14," governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.
Over the weekend, both sides traded blame, accusing one another of breaching the 32-hour Easter ceasefire.