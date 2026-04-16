Ukrainian local authorities have said that Russian attacks on the country have killed at least three people, including a child in Kiev, and injured others.

Kiev Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced on early Thursday the latest wave of attack on Telegram and said the casualties included four medical workers who were wounded by debris while responding to an emergency call in Obolonskyi district.

Six victims required hospitalisation while others received outpatient treatment, he said.

The strikes caused widespread damage to residential areas, with rocket fragments hitting the sixth floor of a 16-story building in the Podilskyi district.

Klitschko said that emergency services are working on the ground as fires broke out in non-residential buildings and vehicles across the city.

In Dnipro, at least one person died from Russian attacks.