China on Thursday executed 11 people linked to Myanmar criminal gangs, including "key members" involved in telecom scam operations, state media reported.

Fraud compounds have flourished in Myanmar's lawless borderlands, part of a multibillion-dollar illicit industry.

The centres are typically staffed by foreigners — including many Chinese — with many saying they were trafficked and forced to swindle people online.

Beijing has stepped up cooperation with Southeast Asian nations in recent years to crack down on the compounds, and thousands of people have been repatriated to China.

The 11 people executed on Thursday were sentenced to death in September by a court in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, Xinhua said, adding that the court also carried out the executions.