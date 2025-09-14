Beijing criticised the Philippines on Sunday for conducting maritime exercises with the US and Japan in the contested waters of the South China Sea, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement that it held the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with the US Indo-Pacific Command and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force through Friday and Saturday.

The statement on the US social media company, X, said the exercise “reaffirms the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and upholding peace and security in the region.”

In response to the drill, Beijing said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted patrols in the South China Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesman, said the Philippines had colluded with countries outside the region for so-called "joint patrols," spread “illegal claims” about the South China Sea and undermined “peace and stability” in the region.