ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
China warns Philippines after South China Sea drills with US, Japan
China condemned the Philippines for holding maritime drills with its allies, saying it will safeguard territorial sovereignty in the South China Sea.
China warns Philippines after South China Sea drills with US, Japan
The Philippines conducted joint maritime exercises with US and Japan. [File photo] / AP
September 14, 2025

Beijing criticised the Philippines on Sunday for conducting maritime exercises with the US and Japan in the contested waters of the South China Sea, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement that it held the 11th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with the US Indo-Pacific Command and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force through Friday and Saturday.

The statement on the US social media company, X, said the exercise “reaffirms the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and upholding peace and security in the region.”

In response to the drill, Beijing said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted patrols in the South China Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesman, said the Philippines had colluded with countries outside the region for so-called "joint patrols," spread “illegal claims” about the South China Sea and undermined “peace and stability” in the region.

RECOMMENDED

"We solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop provoking incidents and engaging in actions that heighten tensions in the South China Sea," said Tian, while adding that any attempt to obtain external assistance would be in vain.

Tian stressed that the Southern Theater Command remains on high alert to resolutely safeguard China's “territorial sovereignty and national security,” and to uphold “peace and stability” in the South China Sea.

"Any attempt to stir up trouble or disrupt order in the South China Sea is doomed to fail," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - China drives out US warship from contested South China Sea waters

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document