The Istanbul Family Foundation, in collaboration with the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry, will convene the 3rd International Family Symposium under the theme "Being Family in the 21st Century" on May 30–31 in Istanbul.

Founded in 2020 with the motto, "Family is the Foundation of Civilization," the Istanbul Family Foundation has established itself as a key civil society organisation committed to reviving the traditional family model anchored in moral values, human nature, and Türkiye’s cultural heritage, according to the foundation.

"This year’s symposium will gather leading academics, experts, and professionals from Türkiye and around the world to explore global challenges to the family, highlight innovative solutions, and promote a renewed awareness of the family’s role in sustainable social development," the organisation said in a statement.

The two-day event at Democracy and Liberties Island (Yassiada) will feature academic panels, public discussions, and cultural activities.

Attendees will also benefit from a guided tour of the Yassiada Museum, refreshments, and a certificate of participation—all free of charge for registered participants. Simultaneous interpretation in English and Arabic will be available.