Iran's Attorney General Office cites a law that stipulates confiscation of all property and other legal punishments for cooperation with Israel and the US.
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
More than 1,200 people have been killed since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28. / AP
15 hours ago

Iran will seize assets of Iranian nationals abroad "who are guilty of collaborating" with the US and Israel amid a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv on Tehran, the country's Attorney General’s Office said.

In a Sunday statement, the office referenced a law enacted last October, which stipulates that any cooperation with Israel, the US "or other hostile states or groups is subject to 'confiscation of all property' and other legal punishments in accordance with the Islamic Penal Code," according to Press TV.

"Any operational action on behalf of the Zionist (Israeli) regime or hostile governments, including the US government or other hostile regimes and groups, or on behalf of any of their affiliated elements, against the country's security, warrants the confiscation of all assets, subject to the latter part of Note (5) of Article (19) of the Islamic Penal Code approved on 2013/4/21 with subsequent amendments and additions, and the penalty of execution," Press TV cited the law as stipulating.

More than 1,200 people have been killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and over 10,000 others injured since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Sunday selected Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, as the country’s new supreme leader.

SOURCE:AA
