A drone operated by the terrorist organisation YPG targeted the Aleppo governorate building shortly after a press conference attended by senior officials.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said on Saturday that a YPG drone struck the building following a press conference held by Governor Azzam al-Gharib, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa and Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Qabawat.

The Aleppo Media Directorate said in a statement carried by the same outlet that the drone attack occurred while the press conference was underway, describing the strike as an attempt to “silence the media” and prevent information from reaching the public.

The attack reflects the YPG’s “criminal behaviour,” the directorate added, accusing the group of targeting government institutions, media personnel and medical facilities amid “mounting losses and the collapse of its armed structures in Aleppo.”

The statement condemned the YPG efforts “to target journalists, mislead public opinion and spread rumours that threaten social stability.”

No immediate information was provided on casualties or damage from the drone strike.

Since Tuesday, the YPG terror group has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.