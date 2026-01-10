MIDDLE EAST
3 min read
YPG terrorists carry out drone attack on Syria's Aleppo governorate
Damascus says the attack reflects the YPG’s criminal behaviour, accusing the terrorist group of targeting government institutions, media personnel and medical facilities.
YPG terrorists carry out drone attack on Syria's Aleppo governorate
YPG drone targets Syria's Aleppo governorate building / AA
January 10, 2026

A drone operated by the terrorist organisation YPG targeted the Aleppo governorate building shortly after a press conference attended by senior officials.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said on Saturday that a YPG drone struck the building following a press conference held by Governor Azzam al-Gharib, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa and Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Qabawat.

The Aleppo Media Directorate said in a statement carried by the same outlet that the drone attack occurred while the press conference was underway, describing the strike as an attempt to “silence the media” and prevent information from reaching the public.

The attack reflects the YPG’s “criminal behaviour,” the directorate added, accusing the group of targeting government institutions, media personnel and medical facilities amid “mounting losses and the collapse of its armed structures in Aleppo.”

The statement condemned the YPG efforts “to target journalists, mislead public opinion and spread rumours that threaten social stability.”

No immediate information was provided on casualties or damage from the drone strike.

RelatedTRT World - Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud

Since Tuesday, the YPG terror group has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.

RECOMMENDED

The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others, and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods.

The terrorist group YPG carried out 360 attacks on neighbourhoods in the northern city of Aleppo over the past week, a top Syrian official said Saturday.

YPG terrorists carried out the attacks in Aleppo since the latest round of negotiations between the group and the Syrian government about a week ago, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa told a press conference in Aleppo alongside Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Kabawat, attended by Anadolu.

Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib said life has begun to gradually return to normal in the city’s Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid neighbourhoods, adding that the same is likely to happen in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood starting Sunday.

Earlier, the Syrian Army’s Operations Command announced a halt to all military operations inside Sheikh Maqsoud following an escalation with the YPG terror group.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said, in the months since, the YPG has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks