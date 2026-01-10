A drone operated by the terrorist organisation YPG targeted the Aleppo governorate building shortly after a press conference attended by senior officials.
Al-Ikhbariya TV said on Saturday that a YPG drone struck the building following a press conference held by Governor Azzam al-Gharib, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa and Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Qabawat.
The Aleppo Media Directorate said in a statement carried by the same outlet that the drone attack occurred while the press conference was underway, describing the strike as an attempt to “silence the media” and prevent information from reaching the public.
The attack reflects the YPG’s “criminal behaviour,” the directorate added, accusing the group of targeting government institutions, media personnel and medical facilities amid “mounting losses and the collapse of its armed structures in Aleppo.”
The statement condemned the YPG efforts “to target journalists, mislead public opinion and spread rumours that threaten social stability.”
No immediate information was provided on casualties or damage from the drone strike.
Since Tuesday, the YPG terror group has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.
The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others, and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods.
The terrorist group YPG carried out 360 attacks on neighbourhoods in the northern city of Aleppo over the past week, a top Syrian official said Saturday.
YPG terrorists carried out the attacks in Aleppo since the latest round of negotiations between the group and the Syrian government about a week ago, Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa told a press conference in Aleppo alongside Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Kabawat, attended by Anadolu.
Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib said life has begun to gradually return to normal in the city’s Ashrafieh and Bani Zaid neighbourhoods, adding that the same is likely to happen in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood starting Sunday.
Earlier, the Syrian Army’s Operations Command announced a halt to all military operations inside Sheikh Maqsoud following an escalation with the YPG terror group.
On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Authorities said, in the months since, the YPG has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.
The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024.