The head of the World Health Organization has said that 13 children were among 64 people killed in a strike on a hospital in Sudan.

"WHO has verified yet another attack on health care in Sudan. This time, El-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur's capital, El-Daein, was struck, killing at least 64 people, including 13 children, two female nurses, one male doctor, and multiple patients," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

He said that as a result of the attack, the number of fatalities linked to attacks on health facilities in the war surpassed 2000.

Ghebreyesus also said the attack injured 89 people, including eight health workers.

'Long-term consequences'