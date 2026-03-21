The head of the World Health Organization has said that 13 children were among 64 people killed in a strike on a hospital in Sudan.
"WHO has verified yet another attack on health care in Sudan. This time, El-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur's capital, El-Daein, was struck, killing at least 64 people, including 13 children, two female nurses, one male doctor, and multiple patients," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
He said that as a result of the attack, the number of fatalities linked to attacks on health facilities in the war surpassed 2000.
Ghebreyesus also said the attack injured 89 people, including eight health workers.
'Long-term consequences'
WHO said the Friday attack on Al Deain Teaching Hospital has rendered the facility non-functional, cutting off essential medical services in the city.
Beyond the human toll, Ghebreyesus warned that attacks on health care facilities and workers "have immediate and long-term consequences for communities already in desperate need of both emergency and routine medical services."
"Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted. The time has come to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan and ensure the protection of civilians, health workers, and humanitarians," he said.
"Health care should never be a target. Peace is the best medicine."