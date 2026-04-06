Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, damaging a power substation and leaving 41 mine workers trapped underground, a Russian official said on Monday.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Kremlin-backed head of the region, said on Monday that emergency crews were working to restore power and bring the miners to safety.

“Relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners,” Pasechnik said, adding that contact had been established and the workers had access to drinking water.

The incident highlights the growing risks to civilian infrastructure as fighting intensifies across eastern Ukraine.