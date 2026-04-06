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Ukrainian attack traps dozens of miners underground in Luhansk: local official
The attack on a coal mine leaves 41 workers stranded.
Ukrainian attack traps dozens of miners underground in Luhansk: local official
FILE PHOTO: A satellite near-infrared image shows smoke rising from Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga after a Ukrainian attack on March 27, 2026. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, damaging a power substation and leaving 41 mine workers trapped underground, a Russian official said on Monday.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Kremlin-backed head of the region, said on Monday that emergency crews were working to restore power and bring the miners to safety.

“Relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners,” Pasechnik said, adding that contact had been established and the workers had access to drinking water.

The incident highlights the growing risks to civilian infrastructure as fighting intensifies across eastern Ukraine.

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RelatedTRT World - Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia

Rise in Ukrainian attacks

The strike on the coal mine comes less than 24 hours after Ukraine struck Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and NORSI oil refinery.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past month.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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