Turkish FM Fidan calls for UN reform, warns of “crisis of legitimacy” in global order
Foreign minister urges stronger multilateralism, says Gaza tragedy exposes failures of international system.
Hakan Fidan says the world must decide whether to build on multilateralism or fall back into destructive rivalries. / AA
November 1, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that a “deepening paralysis” of the global order is eroding trust in international institutions and pushing nations toward unilateralism, creating a “crisis of legitimacy.”

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday, Fidan said the world was witnessing a shift away from the unipolar order and must now decide whether to “build on multilateralism or fall back into destructive rivalries.”

He called for a “strong and reformed international system” based on partnership and inclusion, stressing that “the challenge we face today is not the absence of rules, but their unequal application.”

Fidan urged comprehensive reform of global institutions, particularly the United Nations, saying the body “increasingly struggles to deliver on its founding promises.” 

Türkiye, he said, advocates a “more democratic and representative UN Security Council that empowers the many rather than privileging the few.”

“Ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile “

Turning to the Middle East, Fidan said the “erosion of legitimacy and paralysis of global governance” had found its most tragic expression in Gaza.

He said Türkiye, guided by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision, had led diplomatic efforts to stop “the genocide” and promote justice, including establishing the joint OIC–Arab League Contact Group on Gaza.

Fidan cited the recent meetings in New York and Sharm el-Sheikh as “important steps” toward peace, but cautioned that the ceasefire remains fragile due to Israel’s ongoing attacks.

“A just and lasting peace,” he said, “can only be achieved through the realization of a two-state solution and ensuring that Gaza is governed by Palestinians.”

SOURCE:TRT World
