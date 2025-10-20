MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Iran's Khamenei turns down Trump talks offer, dismisses nuclear strike claims
Tehran and Washington had engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran's Khamenei turns down Trump talks offer, dismisses nuclear strike claims
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has rejected an offer of renewed talks from US President Donald Trump and denied his assertion that the United States has destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying," Khamenei said on Monday, according to state media.

"The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei added.

"What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong, and coercive."

RelatedTRT World - Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran

Seeking peace talks with Tehran

RECOMMENDED

Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Last week, Trump told the Israeli parliament that it would be great if Washington could negotiate a "peace deal" with Tehran, following the start of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Western powers accuse Iran of covertly trying to develop a nuclear bomb through the enrichment of uranium, and want it to cease such activity.

Tehran denies seeking to weaponise enrichment, saying the programme has solely civilian energy purposes.

RelatedTRT World - Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks

Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government