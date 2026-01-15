WORLD
Senate halts move to restrict Trump's Venezuela war powers
JD Vance casts tie-breaking vote as Republicans block effort to restrict presidential authority over military action in Venezuela.
Resolution fails after narrow vote, underscoring deep divisions over Trump’s use of force in Venezuela [File] / AP
January 15, 2026

The United States Senate has voted against a resolution aimed at curbing Donald Trump’s authority to launch military strikes on Venezuela.

The chamber voted 51–50 on a point of order that halted the war powers resolution, with only three Republicans joining all Democrats in backing the measure.

JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young voted in favour of the resolution after facing heavy pressure from Trump, who had called for their removal from the Senate following their earlier defiance.

Two previous efforts to advance similar war powers resolutions were rejected in the upper chamber last year, as Republicans blocked the measures while the Trump administration escalated military pressure on Venezuela with strikes beginning in September.

On January 3, the United States escalated the confrontation further with a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Trump later said his administration would "run" Venezuela and manage its oil assets during a transition period.

