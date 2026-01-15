The United States Senate has voted against a resolution aimed at curbing Donald Trump’s authority to launch military strikes on Venezuela.

The chamber voted 51–50 on a point of order that halted the war powers resolution, with only three Republicans joining all Democrats in backing the measure.

JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young voted in favour of the resolution after facing heavy pressure from Trump, who had called for their removal from the Senate following their earlier defiance.