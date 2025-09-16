EUROPE
2 min read
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Authorities raid more than a dozen properties across three states in an operation targeting right-wing extremists, suspected of forming armed group.
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Primary goal of the raids was to locate and secure additional weapons while gathering information about the group's activities. / AP
September 16, 2025

German police have launched a large-scale operation against a suspected far-right group believed to have acquired military-grade weapons, including fully automatic firearms.

The raids targeted eight individuals aged 32 to 57 who are believed to have formed an armed group based on right-wing extremist ideology, according to a joint statement from the Celle Public Prosecutor's Office and Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office on Tuesday.

Authorities conducted searches at more than a dozen locations across three German states: Lower Saxony (Hannover region, Hildesheim city and district), Baden-Wurttemberg (Pforzheim district), and North Rhine-Westphalia (Lippe district).

The operation involved special police forces and built upon earlier investigative measures that had already led to the seizure of a pistol and ammunition.

Growing concern

RECOMMENDED

According to the statement, a primary goal of Tuesday's raids was to locate and secure additional weapons while gathering information about the group's activities.

The police action comes amid growing concern about far-right extremism in Germany, where authorities have intensified efforts to combat politically motivated violence and illegal weapons possession among extremist groups.

Official figures show that neo-Nazis and far-right extremists committed 42,788 crimes in Germany last year — the highest number in over a decade.

They perpetrated 1,488 violent attacks against migrants, refugees, or political opponents, marking a 17 percent increase from the previous year. These attacks left at least 1,068 people injured.

Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy