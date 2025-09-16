German police have launched a large-scale operation against a suspected far-right group believed to have acquired military-grade weapons, including fully automatic firearms.

The raids targeted eight individuals aged 32 to 57 who are believed to have formed an armed group based on right-wing extremist ideology, according to a joint statement from the Celle Public Prosecutor's Office and Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office on Tuesday.

Authorities conducted searches at more than a dozen locations across three German states: Lower Saxony (Hannover region, Hildesheim city and district), Baden-Wurttemberg (Pforzheim district), and North Rhine-Westphalia (Lippe district).

The operation involved special police forces and built upon earlier investigative measures that had already led to the seizure of a pistol and ammunition.

Growing concern