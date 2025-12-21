WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye marks 62 years since ‘Bloody Christmas’ massacre on Turkish Cypriots
Foreign Ministry honours those killed in 1963 attacks by Greek Cypriot terrorist organization EOKA.
Türkiye marks 62 years since ‘Bloody Christmas’ massacre on Turkish Cypriots
A commemoration ceremony marks anniversary of “Bloody Christmas,” also known as Black Christmas, in London, UK on December 21, 2023. / Photo: AA File / Anadolu Agency
December 21, 2025

Türkiye on Sunday commemorated Turkish Cypriots who were killed 62 years ago during the “Bloody Christmas” massacre carried out by members of the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation EOKA in 1963.

“We commemorate with mercy all our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the barbaric attacks by Greek Cypriots, and we honour our veterans with deep respect,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement shared on the country's social media platform NSosyal.

The statement also underscored that Türkiye would never forget the “martyrs who sacrificed their lives” for the “national cause in Cyprus.”

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also paid tribute to the victims, describing Bloody Christmas as “an indelible black stain in history.”

In a post on NSosyal, Yilmaz said the massacre symbolised EOKA’s attempts to eliminate Turkish Cypriots and occupy the island, but added that the effort failed, “thanks to the determined resistance of the Turkish Cypriot people, standing shoulder to shoulder with Motherland Türkiye.”

Yilmaz commemorated those who lost their lives in the massacres, as well as Turkish Cypriot leader Fazil Kucuk and founding President Rauf Raif Denktas, saying: “Türkiye and the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) will stand shoulder to shoulder forever.”

RECOMMENDED

“62 years ago today, members of the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation EOKA carried out the Bloody Christmas massacre marking the beginning of their brutal attacks against the Turkish Cypriot people,” it noted.

“EOKA terrorists failed to achieve their heinous objectives thanks to the unwavering support of Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye, as well as the courageous struggle of Turkish Cypriots — particularly the heroic members of the Turkish Resistance Organisation — who fought for freedom and sovereignty.”

Bloody Christmas

The commemoration marks the 62nd anniversary of the massacre known as “Bloody Christmas,” which began on Dec. 21, 1963, when EOKA militants launched coordinated attacks against Turkish Cypriots across the island.

Greek Cypriot armed groups affiliated with EOKA sought to implement the Akritas Plan, which aimed to forcibly remove Turkish Cypriots from the bi-communal structure of Cyprus established as a partnership between the two communities.

On the night of Dec. 20-21, 1963, EOKA-linked Greek Cypriot gangs launched attacks in Lefkosa, killing dozens of Turkish Cypriots and triggering widespread violence that would ultimately dismantle the power-sharing structure of the republic.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week