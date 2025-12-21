Türkiye on Sunday commemorated Turkish Cypriots who were killed 62 years ago during the “Bloody Christmas” massacre carried out by members of the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation EOKA in 1963.
“We commemorate with mercy all our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the barbaric attacks by Greek Cypriots, and we honour our veterans with deep respect,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement shared on the country's social media platform NSosyal.
The statement also underscored that Türkiye would never forget the “martyrs who sacrificed their lives” for the “national cause in Cyprus.”
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also paid tribute to the victims, describing Bloody Christmas as “an indelible black stain in history.”
In a post on NSosyal, Yilmaz said the massacre symbolised EOKA’s attempts to eliminate Turkish Cypriots and occupy the island, but added that the effort failed, “thanks to the determined resistance of the Turkish Cypriot people, standing shoulder to shoulder with Motherland Türkiye.”
Yilmaz commemorated those who lost their lives in the massacres, as well as Turkish Cypriot leader Fazil Kucuk and founding President Rauf Raif Denktas, saying: “Türkiye and the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) will stand shoulder to shoulder forever.”
“62 years ago today, members of the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation EOKA carried out the Bloody Christmas massacre marking the beginning of their brutal attacks against the Turkish Cypriot people,” it noted.
“EOKA terrorists failed to achieve their heinous objectives thanks to the unwavering support of Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye, as well as the courageous struggle of Turkish Cypriots — particularly the heroic members of the Turkish Resistance Organisation — who fought for freedom and sovereignty.”
Bloody Christmas
The commemoration marks the 62nd anniversary of the massacre known as “Bloody Christmas,” which began on Dec. 21, 1963, when EOKA militants launched coordinated attacks against Turkish Cypriots across the island.
Greek Cypriot armed groups affiliated with EOKA sought to implement the Akritas Plan, which aimed to forcibly remove Turkish Cypriots from the bi-communal structure of Cyprus established as a partnership between the two communities.
On the night of Dec. 20-21, 1963, EOKA-linked Greek Cypriot gangs launched attacks in Lefkosa, killing dozens of Turkish Cypriots and triggering widespread violence that would ultimately dismantle the power-sharing structure of the republic.