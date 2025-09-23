The Department of War’s new press guidelines have sparked controversy in the United States.

The guidelines restrict press access in the Pentagon and limit journalists’ ability to obtain information and documents that have not been officially released.

US President Donald Trump's officials describe this as a national security measure, but some Pentagon insiders see it as an assault on press freedom.

What is clear is that the entrenched bureaucracy is in a struggle with Trump’s appointees in the security, foreign policy, and intelligence agencies.

According to the new rules, journalists risk losing their Pentagon press credentials if they refuse to sign an agreement pledging to disclose only officially sanctioned information, as detailed in a memo obtained by The New York Times after it was circulated to media outlets last week.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, announced on his social media account that the policy stems from national security concerns and that journalists should follow the rules.

In response to a media inquiry, the Department of War issued a standard statement , with Chief Spokesperson Sean Parnell describing the guidelines as “basic, common-sense measures to safeguard sensitive information, national security, and the safety of Pentagon personnel”.

The main debate

This development at the Pentagon adds another chapter to the ongoing debate over the politicisation of Washington’s national security institutions.

Both Democratic and Republican politicians routinely accuse each other of politicising government agencies under the pretence of objectivity.

For instance, during his campaign, Trump frequently claimed the judiciary was politicised, arguing that the Justice Department’s investigations into him under the Biden administration were politically motivated.

Democrats, in turn, highlighted alleged cases of politicisation during Trump’s presidency.

Even in an established democracy, a degree of politicisation within bureaucratic institutions is unavoidable, and scholarly literature on the subject suggests that politicisation is not inherently detrimental.

While unlawful direct intervention is clearly problematic, a bureaucracy’s alignment with the priorities of an elected government does not automatically violate democratic norms, as it allows faster decision-making and the implementation of a political agenda.

After all, elected officials are expected to reflect their constituents’ concerns in public policy.

That said, politicisation comes with trade-offs.

On one hand, bureaucrats may exhibit bias on certain topics by supplying information that politicians prefer to see.

On the other hand, in a field like national security, where confidentiality and sharing private information are essential, harmony among like-minded actors is a vital part of conducting routine operations.

The central challenge, therefore, lies in striking a balance between these competing considerations.