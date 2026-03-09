Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have discussed the US-Israel war on Iran and Ukraine conflict during a "frank and constructive" telephone call, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Trump held a one-hour call on Monday in their first talks since December and Washington sought the discussion, Putin's diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"The accent was placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the bilateral negotiations underway with the representatives of the United States on settling the Ukrainian question," Ushakov said.

Ushakov said Putin called for a "quick political and diplomatic settlement" to the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has been a key ally for Russia.

The Russian leader also gave Trump "a description of the current situation on the line of contact where Russian troops are progressing with a lot of success", he added, referring to the Ukraine war.