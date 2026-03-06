Spain's Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun pointed on Thursday to a "growing sense" within the European Union that it is "completely useless" to continue appealing to US President Donald Trump amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

"I think that there is a growing sense at the EU level that it's completely useless to continue appealing to Donald Trump's vanity or personal interests. I mean, this is over," Urtasun told Channel 4.

He stressed that they cannot agree to "play down" their own values and interests "to please Donald Trump."

"I think there's a moment where democratic countries who believe in international law and multilateralism have to stand up. There's no other choice," Urtasun underscored when asked why Madrid has been opposing Washington for attacking Iran.

He noted that if repeated violations and the dismissal of international law are simply accepted, the question becomes: “What kind of world are we going to build in the 21st century?”