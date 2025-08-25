The Putin–Trump summit in Alaska on 15 August has raised hopes that the Russian and Ukrainian presidents might themselves hold a bilateral meeting to address the war directly.

But recent signals from the Kremlin and the Russian foreign ministry suggest that such a meeting is not likely to happen soon.

Why is it so difficult for the two leaders to sit down, even with the encouragement of mediators, including the president of the United States? When Trump and Putin can meet, why can't Putin and Zelenskyy sit at a negotiation table?

According to Trump, one of the main obstacles is the “tremendous amount of hatred” between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, which he called the single greatest barrier to peace.

But why do they hate each other?

Zelenskyy regards the Kremlin leadership as a bullying, occupying force, which he says holds a “widespread culture of hatred toward other nations” beyond Ukrainians.

Moscow, on the other hand, accuses Zelenskyy of harbouring not only a deep hatred toward Putin but also an animus against Russians as such.

Bully vs ‘Neo-Nazi’

In an interview in April, Zelenskyy said he hated Putin “100 percent. Not even 99.9 percent.”

In another speech addressing the Ukrainian parliament, he described Russia as a country which “views all its neighbours as slaves or enemies”, Ukraine included.

Putin has not made any public statement committing to such a level of hatred toward Zelenskyy, but he definitely does not like the Ukrainian leader and sees him and his government as a “neo-Nazi regime”, acting as a proxy for the West.

This framing relies in part on the memory of the Second World War.