Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Search and rescue operations continue despite harsh weather conditions, with dozens of heavy pieces of equipment and tracking devices deployed at the site.
The landslide following heavy rains took place in Pasir Langu village, West Bandung regency. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

The death toll from Saturday’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 50 as search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday for dozens missing in West Java, according to local media.

Kompas TV reported that the search and rescue operations continue despite harsh weather conditions, with dozens of heavy pieces of equipment and tracking devices deployed at the site.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the authorities said the number of missing people remained at 32, while 48 people were then reported to be dead, according to state-run Antara News.

The disaster displaced at least 685 people, who have been relocated.

On Monday, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Muhammad Ali said 23 soldiers were buried by the landslide during a training exercise in the area. Four have been confirmed dead, while 19 are missing.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency on Saturday, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.

Rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain.

SOURCE:AA
