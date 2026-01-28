The death toll from Saturday’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 50 as search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday for dozens missing in West Java, according to local media.

Kompas TV reported that the search and rescue operations continue despite harsh weather conditions, with dozens of heavy pieces of equipment and tracking devices deployed at the site.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the authorities said the number of missing people remained at 32, while 48 people were then reported to be dead, according to state-run Antara News.

The disaster displaced at least 685 people, who have been relocated.